HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.
Bustamante’s body was recovered from the pond before conservation officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was under investigation.
- DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond
- Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago
- Chances for much-needed rain continue into Sunday
- Man holding baby hostage lights apartment on fire in California
- Note on GrubHub order helps rescue alleged rape victim in New York: ‘Please call the police’