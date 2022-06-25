HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis.

Bustamante’s body was recovered from the pond before conservation officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was under investigation.