DNR inviting Hoosiers to celebrate MLK Day of Service by volunteering

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is inviting Hoosiers to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a volunteer at one of Indiana’s DNR properties this year.

DNR said that several volunteer opportunities are available: maintaining trails, helping in nature centers as well as sharing photography or artwork. DNR also invites the public to bring their own unique talents to a volunteer opportunity.

“Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You know you are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”

The DNR said that on Martin Luther King Jr. Day some of its properties will have self-directed service opportunities, such as litter pickup along the trails.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities on Jan. 18 or for upcoming volunteer opportunities.

Visit the DNR volunteer website for more information at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov for questions.