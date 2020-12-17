DNR invites public to participate in a ‘First Day Hike’ on Jan. 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana DNR is inviting the public to join in for one of it’s traditions: the First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.

In past years, Indiana state parks, reservoirs and state forests have offered organized hikes led by park staff and volunteers. These hikes have become a tradition for thousands of Hoosiers.

“This year, in response to the need to practice social distancing and keep group sizes to those within your personal “bubble”, the DNR has created hiking opportunities that allow you to be your own tour guide,” the press release said.

Once a hikers choose a location, they’re asked to stop by the site to pick up a Indiana First Day Hike sticker. Participants are asked to wear their sticker proudly during the hike and say Happy New Year to fellow hikers on the trail.

Stickers will be available at the entrance gates at:

Pokagon

Chain O’Lakes

Turkey Run

Shades state parks

Cataract Falls State Recreation Area (SRA)

The nature center at Indiana Dunes State Park

Outside all other state park and reservoir property offices

The state forest properties will also participate: Salamonie River, Clark, Greene-Sullivan, Yellowwood, Morgan-Monroe, Owen-Putnam, Ferdinand, Pike, Jackson-Washington, Martin, Harrison-Crawford state forests, Deam Lake and Starve Hollow SRAs. All will have stickers available outside their office.

Each trailhead will have a “resolution sign” with different new year’s resolutions to consider.

Participants are asked to snap a photo of themselves with the sign and share their resolution and/or your hike photos on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page or on the Division of Forestry Facebook page and use either #FirstDayHikeIN, #FindYourResolution or #IHikedTheFirstDay to allow the images to be found.

The DNR will randomly select participants from the posts to win park passes, inn and camping gift cards and more. Anyone who participates in sharing on Facebook will be included in a drawing for prizes.

“Make sure to bundle up, bring a warm drink and snack, and remember to wear your mask if you’ll be going on a popular or narrow trail where maintaining social distancing is a challenge,” the press release said.

For additional details and great ideas for fitness and hiking challenges visit the DNR’s Healthy Parks, Healthy People page at dnr.IN.gov/healthy.