DNR: Fire that destroyed boats at Indiana lake was accident

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a February fire that destroyed 11 boats at a southern Indiana reservoir and damaged numerous other vessels was most likely started by an electrical malfunction.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says an investigation by conservation officers and the State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that the Feb. 19 fire at the Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake was accidental in nature with an electrical malfunction as the likely cause.

The fire destroyed 11 boats and damaged another 11, causing an estimated $2.5 million in of damage. Patoka Lake is an 8,800-acre reservoir that’s located about 50 miles northeast of Evansville.