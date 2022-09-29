INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encouraged Hoosiers Thursday to help put in an to poaching when they see it.

To that end, the DNR partnered with the Turn In a Poacher Inc. (TIP) program, which offers a place where Hoosiers can notify the proper officials if they witness poaching.

TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing poachers to justice.

Since 2017, TIP has received 1,788 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that have led to the arrest of suspects.

People can stay anonymous when providing tips and may receive up to $500 if the tip leads to an arrest.

“Concerned citizens are the main reason why Indiana TIP has been successful in fighting against poaching and bringing justice to those who violate fish and wildlife laws,” said Joe Cales, TIP citizens advisory board president. “Poaching affects us all.”

Hoosiers can report potential poaching violations at 1-800-847-4367 or on the DNR’s TIP page.

TIP also partners with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and accepts pollutant reports as well.