PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a project completed by a division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Pike County, the organization received recognition for its efforts.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) presented the DNR’s Division of Reclamation (DOR) with its highest regional award for the DNR’s project at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area.

The project addressed a dangerous highwall and corrected surface and groundwater issues left behind by mining in the area before it was abandoned in 1935.

Before the project, the DNR says the area had limited access and value as wildlife habitat.

“Our Reclamation engineering and project management staff did a great job of planning and executing this project for the long-term benefit of the public and environment,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner.

Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area now helps stimulate the local economy as it pulls anglers, birders and hikers of all ages to safely explore the area, according to the DNR.

The project came from the DOR’s Abandoned Mine Land program, which has restored more than 1,100 AML construction sites in Indiana since 1982.