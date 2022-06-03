INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Two members of the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Water received awards at the Association of Floodplain Managers Conference program recently.

David Knipe, the division director, received the Jerry Louthain Award for Distinguished Service. That’s the highest award the floodplain managers conference bestows to recognize individuals. It goes to those who, through their long-term efforts, support and advance the work of the association, a DNR media release said.

Knipe’s decades-long tenure on the Mapping and Engineering Standards Committee as well as his support for the Natural Floodplain Function Alliance were highlighted during the conference.

Doug Wagner, senior planner in the Floodplain Management Section, won the John Ivey Award for Superior Efforts in Certification. This award was established to recognize efforts to promote the professional certification of floodplain managers.

Wagner’s series of online education webinars for those involved in floodplain management resulted in more than three times as many people attending the sessions than usual, according to the DNR.