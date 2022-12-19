(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) celebrated 25 years of the department’s K-9 program Monday after implementing the program in 1997.

The K-9 program started as a pilot program with two teams, but now the program consists of 13 units with a least one unit in each of the DNR’s 10 law enforcement districts.

The DNR utilizes the K-9 program in a multitude of ways, including to train conservation officers in man-tracking, wildlife detection and article searches.

The program has also helped start or train teams from other natural resource agencies in Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and the African county of Zambia.

DNR K-9 teams have been deployed more than 8,200 times and have assisted on more than 2,300 arrests.