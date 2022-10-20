GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Greenfield, along with the Indiana Department of Resources (DNR) and Next Level Trails (NLT), celebrated the opening of two new trails within the city Thursday morning.

Both trails were constructed by the city with the help of a $699,200 NLT grant.

“The DNR is glad to see cities like Greenfield take advantage of our grant programs like the popular NLT to make important connections within their community and improve the quality of live,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner.

One of the trails, the Franklin Street Trail, connects numerous parks and buildings in the city, which provides safer mobility for city residents.

The other trail, the Brandywine Connector Trail, connects a local park to an existing trail.

NLT is a $150 million program administered by the DNR and facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities.

The program has currently finished 13 of 73 planned projects.