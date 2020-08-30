DNR: Black bear in north Kentucky may cross into Indiana

UTICA, Ind. (AP) — Indiana wildlife officials say a black bear that’s been spotted in northern Kentucky may venture into Indiana by taking a swim across the Ohio River.

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed that the bear is north of Prospect, Kentucky.

That’s just south of Clark County, Indiana, along the Ohio River. The News and Tribune reports that because bears are strong swimmers, state officials say the animal may cross the river.

Bears are rare visitors to Indiana. In 2015, a black bear entered the state from Michigan, becoming the first black bear confirmed in Indiana since the 1870s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.