(WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the start of its annual preservation photo contest Tuesday.

The DNR’s Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has held the contest since 2005 to help promote Indiana’s historic resources.

The event is open to photographers of all ages and skill levels. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old and live in Indiana.

Each photographer may enter up to three images that have been taken within the last two years before the contest deadline April 7.

Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.

For complete rules and entry forms, see on.IN.gov/preservationmonth.