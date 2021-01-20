Division of Forestry to host virtual open house in February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The DNR Division of Forestry said Wednesday that it will host a virtual open house through Microsoft Teams on Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in hopes of giving Hoosiers first-hand information about state forests.

The open house will feature a brief state forest overview of 2020 and include what to expect in 2021. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment on ideas and issues. Anyone wanting to submit comments or questions after the meeting can do so at the Department of Natural Resources’ website.

“These open house events provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products and recreational opportunities,” said State Forester John Seifert. “They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management — I encourage everyone who has an interest to participate.”

Overviews for each property and instructions for attending the virtual event can be found at the Indiana Forestry website.

Property staff members are also often available during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.