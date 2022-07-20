INDIANAPOLIS — A trip to the Indiana State Fair does not need to bust your bank account!

Organizers say there are daily deals and discounts throughout all 18 days of the fair, which runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21.

Perhaps the easiest way to save is by buying your tickets early. Tickets bought in advance (through July 28) are just $10. That’s a savings of 29% off the gate price of $14. You can purchase tickets on the Indiana State Fair’s website.

You can also save 20% on parking and 38% on midway wristbands by buying early.

If you’re taking a family of four to the fair, there’s an advance discount pack containing four tickets and one parking pass.

There are also discounts given out on certain days of the fair:

BMV Discount Day, Wednesday, August 3 : $7 gate admission with printed or digital voucher from IN.GOV/BMV

: $7 gate admission with printed or digital voucher from IN.GOV/BMV $3 Thursdays (August 4, 11, and 18) : $3 admission, $3 Midway Rides, and $3 food options at each food stand

: $3 admission, $3 Midway Rides, and $3 food options at each food stand Free IndyStar Ticket Union Carpenters’ Day, Wednesday, August 10 . Grab a copy of the IndyStar on Thursday, August 4th for a FREE admission ticket to the Fair.

. Grab a copy of the IndyStar on Thursday, August 4th for a FREE admission ticket to the Fair. AAA Day, Wednesday August 17 : AAA Cardholders receive FREE State Fair admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. One valid card per person.

: AAA Cardholders receive FREE State Fair admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate. One valid card per person. Military & First Responders’ Day presented by Peterman Brothers, Friday August 19: First responders, current and former Military, and their families receive FREE admission with valid ID presented at the gate.

You can also see a diverse list of performers for free including Pat Benatar, Travis Tritt, and KC and the Sunshine Band. See the full list here.