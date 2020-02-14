Discipline officer recommends 2-month suspension for Indiana AG after alleged groping incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A hearing officer with the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission has recommended Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill be suspended for 60 days for professional misconduct, related to March 2018 party where he allegedly groped four women.

Hill was accused of professional misconduct after allegations surfaced, accusing him of touching the backs or buttocks of Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and three legislative staffers at an Indianapolis bar. A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who has denied wrongdoing.

READ THE HEARING OFFICER REPORT

In a report released Friday, hearing officer Myra Selby – a former Indiana Supreme Court justice – found that Hill violated two rules of professional conduct. First, he did “commit a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects.” Second, Hill did “engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

“Respondent’s conduct was offensive, invasive, damaging and embarrassing,” the hearing officer concluded. “As Attorney General, he used his state office staff and others to engage in a public campaign to defend himself and intimidate the complainants.”

Selby said Hill did not violate the oath he took as an attorney.

The Indiana Supreme Court will now rule on whether to impose the recommended sanction on Hill.

Hill had faced anywhere from no discipline to suspension, or disbarment.