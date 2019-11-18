Disabled vehicle that struck deer hit by semi on interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana woman was killed Monday morning after she struck a deer and then was hit from behind by a semi on I-74 in west central Indiana according to Indiana State Police.

Christina Mendoza, 26, of Hillsboro struck the deer in her Dodge Journey while traveling in the westbound lanes. Her disabled vehicle was then struck from behind by a semi which pushed it through the median. The Journey had no working lights at the time of the crash and there was light fog in the area. Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. The eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for about four and a half hours.

Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.