Earn prizes for dining on breaded pork tenderloins throughout Indiana during ‘Porktober’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) is celebrating pork month by honoring one of the state’s most iconic meals, the breaded pork tenderloin.

As part of “Porktober,” the IDDC is inviting Hoosiers to check out the “Tenderloin Lovers Trail” on the Indiana Culinary Trails passport. The trail includes restaurants like One10 West Main in Albion.

During October, those who visit five restaurants on the “Tenderloin Lovers Trail” can earn a special breaded pork tenderloin t-shirt. Other prizes include a custom pie server, hat and tumbler.

Click here to learn more about the Indiana Culinary Trails passport program.