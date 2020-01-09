Dillinger exhumation suit dismissed, but new suit possible

FILE – This file photo shows Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives, and shows the notorious gangster as a 21-year-old. (AP Photo/The Indianapolis Star, Charlie Nye, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) An Indiana judge has granted a motion dismissing a lawsuit filed by a nephew of 1930s gangster John Dillinger, who wants to exhume the notorious criminal’s Indianapolis grave.

A Marion County judge last month dismissed Michael Thompson’s lawsuit without prejudice after finding he needed the cemetery’s permission to exhume Dillinger’s grave.

The judge later granted Thompson an extension to file an amended complaint. But his attorney filed a motion Tuesday seeking to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice and it was granted.

Thompson’s attorney, Andrea Simmons, says that filing was procedural, allowing him to file another lawsuit in the future.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.