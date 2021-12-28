Did you book a campsite? You may have been scammed

Hoosiers who have booked campsites around the state “are being duped,” and the DNR has asked for the public’s help to stop the scammers.

Indiana Conservation officers on Tuesday reported a scam in which a third party advertises campsites for rent, but when the hopeful campers arrive to check in, the site they paid for is not available.

The swindling has occurred since July 2021, DNR said.

Conservation officers are looking for anyone who used a third party through social media to book a campsite for the upcoming year. “You may be a victim of this scam,” DNR said.

Among state properties of interest: Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Morgan-Monroe State Forest, Greene Sullivan State Forest, and McCormick’s Creek State Park.

Hoosiers who suspect they may have been victimized through the scam are asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.

Residents should only make reservations for DNR properties through the official DNR website at Camp.IN.gov or the DNR Reservation Line at (866) 622-6746.