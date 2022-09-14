RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and Diamond Pet Foods executives Wednesday to announce Diamond’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Rushville.

The new production center will cost $259 million and will help Diamond support its Midwest client base.

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome one of the world’s largest privately held pet food manufacturers to Indiana’s thriving economic ecosystem,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I’m confident, together, we’ll find success in Indiana for generations to come.”

The company expects to have the production center operational by 2024, and it also plans to create up to 170 new jobs through the facility.

Diamond currently employs more than 1,000 employees across the country.

“Rushville is truly fortunate to have Diamond Pet Foods growing their company here,” Mayor Pavey said. “The leadership of Diamond Pet Foods understands rural communities. They will have a positive impact to Rush County for generations.”

Based on Diamond’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment in the company of up to $1.5 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $300,000 in the local community from the Industrial Development Grant Fund to support infrastructure improvements.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to continue offering quality pet food at prices pet parents can feel good about,” said Diamond President Mike Kampeter.