DHPA announces Preservation Month photo contest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology’s (DHPA) annual Preservation Month photo contest to promote Indiana’s historic resources has begun.

Photos are judged by a panel of DNR staff in the categories of color, black & white, kids (under age 18), artistic, and altered image, the DNR website said.

Rules for contest:

All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old, in Indiana, and must include man-made or designed elements.

Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.

Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years.

Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo.

New as of 2020: Photographers must select one of five contest categories on the entry form in which to enter their photo.

Categories include:

Color

Black & White

Kids (under age 18)

Artistic

Altered Image

Completing images need to be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10mb or smaller. The DNR said that participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.

Photos may be used for office displays and promotions for the photo contest, Historic Preservation Month as well as historic preservation, in general. These will include social media.



For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see dnr.IN.gov/historic/2800.htm. The contest deadline is April 2.



Follow the DNR Instagram account in May. DHPA will be taking over for a week and featuring selected photos along with contest winners.

