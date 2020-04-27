Deserted icons: Indiana enclave awaits return of racing

An entrance to Indianapolis Motor Speedway is viewed Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (AP) — The lack of auto racing is hitting home in Speedway, Indiana.

The town of 12,000 people is near Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500 has been postponed from Memorial Day to August.

There are no events planned until early July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local businesses in Speedway say revenue is down. They are eager for the return of racing in a community that was literally built for it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.