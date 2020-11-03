Democrats aiming to grab Indiana attorney general’s office

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, Democratic attorney general candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel responds to a question during an interview in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The race for the Indiana attorney general’s office was the most-contested statewide campaign for this year’s election ballot.

Democrats looking to break the stranglehold Republicans have over state government spent months castigating current Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women, only to see former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita narrowly defeat Hill for the GOP nomination.

Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, said during the campaign he wanted to tone down partisanship in the office of state government’s top lawyer. Rokita countered with an aggressive law-and-order and anti-abortion agenda.

