Democrats aiming for seat in longtime Indiana GOP stronghold

U.S. 5th Congressional District candidate Christina Hale speaks at Mounds State Park Sept. 2, 2020 during a Meet & Greet sponsored by One Nation Indivisible Madison County. Republican Victoria Spartz, a state senator from Noblesville, is facing Hale, a former state representative from Indianapolis, in a race that’s drawn millions of dollars in campaign spending and could show whether the national trend of suburban women away from Republicans under President Donald Trump extends enough to shift the Indiana seat. (John P. Cleary/The Herald Bulletin via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The suburbs clustered across the north side of Indianapolis have been a treasure trove of Republican votes for decades, reliably supporting the party’s state and congressional candidates by wide margins.

That has seemingly shifted quickly in the last few years and landed the area’s congressional seat in the middle of a contentious campaign.

Republican Victoria Spartz, a state senator from Noblesville, is facing Democrat Christina Hale, a former state representative from Indianapolis, in a race that could show whether the national trend of suburban women moving away from Republicans under President Donald Trump extends enough to shift the Indiana.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.