Democratic governor candidate wants masks in Indiana schools

Business executive Woody Myers speaks to the media as he hands over paperwork to put his name on the Democratic primary ballot for Indiana governor at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Myers will be the only Democrat seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb this year after tech business leader Josh Owens dropped out the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers.(AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Democratic nominee for Indiana governor wants more widespread mask use in schools and for school leaders to turn more toward online coursework rather than having students return to classrooms in the coming weeks.

Woody Myers, a physician and former state health commissioner, said Tuesday because of rising coronavirus cases and deaths in the state he had a “strong desire … that we get masks in the schools in every circumstance.” Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he would not issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate or direct school districts on whether they should have children return to classrooms.

