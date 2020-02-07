Democrat Myers says Indiana `ready for a change’ in governor

Business executive Woody Myers speaks to the media as he hands over paperwork to put his name on the Democratic primary ballot for Indiana governor at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Myers will be the only Democrat seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb this year after tech business leader Josh Owens dropped out the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers.(AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared “Hoosiers are ready for a change” as he formally became the presumptive Democratic challenger to Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Myers was the only Democrat meeting Friday’s primary filing deadline after tech business leader Josh Owens quit the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers.

The 65-year-old Indianapolis native is a doctor who was Indiana’s state health commissioner in the 1980s before holding a string of corporate executive positions across the country. Myers says he’ll focus his campaign on improving the state’s education and health care systems, job creation and tackling environmental problems.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.