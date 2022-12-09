CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Defense attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen are requesting additional public funds to pay for experts and court expenses.

Allen, who’s accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017, is being defended by a pair of court-appointed attorneys: Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi.

In court documents filed Thursday in Carroll County, Allen’s attorneys asserted their client can’t afford the costs of representation and associated expenses. Allen had initially indicated that he would hire private counsel before requesting a public defender in a handwritten letter in which he begged for the “mercy of the court.”

“Defendant is without funds and cannot afford the costs of representation including expert fees and expenses, including transcripts and investigators, necessary to assure him an adequate defense and a fair trial in this matter,” they wrote in Thursday’s motion.

The public funds would go toward paying for expert witnesses, transcript fees and investigator costs, his attorneys wrote.

The attorneys asked that a hearing on the request be held in private before Judge Frances Gull. To explain their need for the funds, they would need to reveal their defense strategy to the court; a public hearing could jeopardize their ability to mount an effective defense because they would have to disclose their theory in public, they wrote.

The filing doesn’t say how much funding Allen’s lawyers are requesting for his defense. They’re also asking any filings related to their funding request to remain under seal.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 13. Gull, a special judge from Allen County appointed to oversee the high-profile proceedings, will hear arguments on a gag order and a motion from Allen’s attorneys for a change of venue.

Until that hearing takes place, Gull has instituted a gag order barring Allen, his attorneys, prosecutors, law enforcement, court staff and family members from making “extra-judicial statements by means of public communication” regarding the case.