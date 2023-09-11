DELPHI, Ind. — A Delphi Police Department officer was injured during a pursuit Monday that also resulted in the officer’s patrol car being damaged.

The pursuit began when DPD officers assisted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with detaining a suspect who had fled from sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop.

DPD did not provide the exact location where the pursuit occurred.

The injured officer was brought to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette for medical treatment.

The officer’s injuries were non-life threatening, according to DPD.

No other information was immediately provided.