DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.

It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk on Delphi’s historic trails.

Users on Reddit, Facebook and other social media sites have posted speculative information over the past week in relation to the investigation of the murders of the two girls.

Some have claimed that arrests have been made or previously unreported evidence has been found, but ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said Saturday that there is “nothing imminent” and that some of the rumors swirling online are “nonsense”.

On Saturday, ISP Lafayette provided the following statement:

“There has not been an arrest made in the Delphi investigation. The speculations are false.” Indiana State Police

Earlier this month, ISP troopers conducted a search of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. At the time, former FBI special agent Paul Keenan said that there was “no coincidence” between the search and the murders.

There has been no search of the Wabash River since earlier this week. However, no information has been released on whether any evidence or new information was uncovered during the search.