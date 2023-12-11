CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court announced that it will listen to oral arguments next month in the latest development in the Delphi double murders case against Richard Allen.

The oral arguments are set to commence at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, as the state’s highest court will hear Allen’s request to reinstate his original defense team of Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin and remove Special Judge Fran Gull from his trial. The petition also wants the judge to schedule a trial within 70 days of its ruling.

The lawyers were removed from the case in October by Judge Gull following a leak of crime scene evidence online, with the judge referring to the attorneys as “grossly negligent” as part of her reasoning behind their removal at the time. She also said that their removal from the case would benefit Allen as he should have access to a competent defense team.

The leak was attributed to a former coworker of Baldwin’s who reportedly took photographs of the crime scene images which had been left out in a conference room in his office.

According to previous reports, Judge Gull and Attorney General Todd Rokita contend that the petition should be rejected since the defense did not utilize the appropriate legal avenues via the appellate process, going on to state that Allen should have made an appeal instead of filing a writ of mandamus.

The attorneys responded by arguing that filing a writ was an appropriate legal avenue since it represented the only way to have both Baldwin and Rozzi reinstated to the case in time to hold Allen’s trial within 70 days of when the writ was filed.

Baldwin and Rozzi asserted that a writ was the only way to try and expedite the trial, which was initially set to be held in January, and not through an appeal process. The lawyers argued that an appeal would involve going to trial first.

The writ also included the attorneys’ response to the evidence leak, with them stating the leak “did not disrupt their trial strategy.”

The Indiana Supreme Court also turned down a plea submitted by Allen to open additional records connected to the case and make them available to the public.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Currently, Allen’s trial is scheduled to take place in October of 2024.