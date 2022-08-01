MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver in a crash on I-74 died early Monday morning after a semitrailer hit him as he was walking away from the crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department had responded to a single-vehicle crash near the highway’s 39 mile marker just before 1 a.m. Police said they saw a 2008 Pontiac G6 that had hit the cable barrier, but they couldn’t find the driver.

While deputies were still at the scene, they received a report of a pedestrian- later identified as 23-year-old Jean Roodje from Delaware- who was hit further down the highway near the 38 mile marker.

The investigation revealed 35-year-old Daniel Hatfield of Bellbrook, Ohio was driving a 2020 Volvo semi on I-74 near the 38 mile marker when he saw the pedestrian walking in the right lane of the highway. Hatfield told police he tried to avoid hitting Roodje, but wasn’t able to.

Investigators believe Roodje to be the driver of the Pontiac from the first crash.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Roodje was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

Hatfield didn’t report any injuries.

Indiana State Police joined the investigation along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.