Deer Reduction Zone season in defined urban areas begins September 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana’s Deer Reduction Zone hunting season gets underway on September 15. It allows hunters to harvest deer in defined urban areas and along portions of highways. The season runs through January 31, 2020.

There is a statewide bag limit of 10 for deer harvested in reduction zones.

A large portion of Allen County is included in zone. An interactive map can be found here.

MORE DETAILS:

Bag limit: 10 deer, of which only one can be antlered. Individuals hunting in a designated reduction zone who are attempting to satisfy the reduction zone bag limit must harvest an antlerless deer in the Deer Reduction Zone before harvesting an antlered deer (a.k.a. earn-a-buck). The earn-a-buck requirement only applies to the reduction zone bag limit. The reduction zone bag limit is in addition to all other bag limits. See the hunting guide for deer bag limits.

A Deer Reduction Zone license, resident youth hunt/trap, lifetime comprehensive hunting, or lifetime comprehensive hunting/fishing license is required unless you meet a license exemption under state law.

The Deer Reduction Zone license allows the individual to harvest one deer per license. A valid license is required for each deer taken. Purchase a license .

Where allowed by local ordinances, firearms legal for deer hunting can be used in reduction zones with a Deer Reduction Zone license or to count the deer towards the reduction zone bag limit from Nov. 14, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021. The season does not override any local ordinances restricting discharge of firearms and bows.

It’s illegal to hunt, shoot at, or kill a deer or to shoot at any deer from within, into, upon, or across any public road.

Hunters must obtain permission from landowners to hunt on their property. (For a private land permission form, see Permission to Hunt on Private Lands .)

Deer Reduction Zones may be altered annually at the DNR director’s discretion based on deer population management needs.

For even more information, visit the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.