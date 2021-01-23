Deal would allow expanded gambling at tribe’s Indiana casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The tribal casino in South Bend could become a full-fledged competitor to Indiana’s other casinos later this year under a deal between state officials and the tribe.

The Four Winds South Bend Casino owned by the Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi has been limited under federal law to only electronic games since opening three years ago.

The agreement would allow live table games, slot machines and sports betting. The tribe would pay the state 8% of its slot machine winnings. But that will be far below the 25% tax rate paid last year by Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos.

The 20-year agreement still needs approval from the Indiana Legislature.