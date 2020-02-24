Deadline approaching for Indiana Governor’s Fellows program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The deadline to apply for the 2020-2021 Indiana Governor’s Fellowship is days away.

To be eligible for consideration, an application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Friday.

The Governor’s Fellowship places fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

The program is open to college graduates who received their bachelor’s degrees in fall 2019 or spring 2020.

Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online at www.in.gov/gov/fellowship.htm.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.