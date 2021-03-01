Deadline approaching for Gov. Holcomb’s fellowship program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that the deadline to apply to the 2021-2022 Governor’s Fellowship is approaching.

The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

“Our Governor’s Fellows are such a valuable piece to our team,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees beginning in the fall of 2019 through the spring of 2021, the press release said. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.

Many Governor’s Fellow participants have gone on to successful careers in both the public and private sectors with some serving at the highest levels of local, state and federal government.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by March 15.

If you have questions about the fellowship, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.