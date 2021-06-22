Deadline approaching for 7th and 8th grade Hoosiers to apply for 21st Century Scholars program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana seventh and eighth grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but the June 30 deadline is quickly approaching, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced.

The 21st Century Scholars program is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities, the commission said.

To qualify, students must apply during their seventh or eighth grade year. The commission said, that most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program.

“To achieve economic security and mobility in today’s economy, education beyond high school is vital,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “The 21st Century Scholars program not only makes college affordable, but when accompanied with the Scholars Success Program, it keeps students on track for college and career success.”

The commission’s 2021 College Readiness Report shows that 88% of 21st Century Scholars who meet the program’s requirements are enrolling in college, compared to the statewide college-going average of 59%. The program has also been shown to close the race and ethnicity equity gap for low-income students.

To best serve students, the commission said it has split the state into eight outreach regions, and the outreach coordinators are available via phone or email. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available here. Help is also available in Spanish by calling 317-232-1072 or 317-617-0318.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

Learn more and apply at www.Scholars.in.gov/enroll.