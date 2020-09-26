Days after man’s death, funeral home finds bullet wound

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Officials say that days after a 75-year-old man died, staff at a northwest Indiana funeral home discovered a bullet hole in his body.

That discovery led a coroner to rule that the man succumbed from a gunshot wound. After the man died at his East Chicago home on Sept. 11, medics didn’t tell police about anything out of the ordinary. But The Times of Northwest Indiana reports three days later, Lake County coroner’s investigators were dispatched to a Schererville funeral home after staff found a small bullet wound in the man’s body. A coroner later listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.