Day drinking leads to DUI 4 times legal limit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana woman was arrested on multiple charges after crashing her vehicle while intoxicated at more than four times the legal limit.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police were called to McDaniel Road and the State Road 641 bypass referencing a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Reynolds revealed than Regina Ames, 59, was driving a 2013 GMC and was attempting to merge onto SR 641 when she over-steered and veered off the roadway onto the berm and struck a guardrail.

Police determined she continued traveling for a few hundred feet until her vehicle became disabled. Further investigation revealed Ames had a BAC of .36%. She received minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a regional hospital for medical care.

Once cleared, she was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail on the following charges: