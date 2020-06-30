Data shows Indiana ranks 9th when it comes to fireworks spending

(WANE) Indiana ranks ninth when it comes to fireworks spending in the United States according to data compiled by Zippia. The study shows each person in the state can shoot off 2.5 fireworks with over 16 million pieces imported into the state. That compares with Missouri, the state that ranks number one on the list, where each person can shoot off nearly seven fireworks.

Zippia based its rankings on trade data from the U.S. Census and used those numbers to come up with fireworks spending per capita.

The following is Zippia’s Top 10: