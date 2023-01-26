(WANE) — New data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (IDWD) showed Indiana is posting some of the best unemployment numbers the state has seen in the 21st Century.

The data showed the unemployment rate in Indiana sat at 2.4% as of December 2022.

The figure represents Indiana’s non-seasonally adjusted rate and stands as the second best end-of-year unemployment rate in Indiana since 2000, only trailing the December 2021 figure that sat at 1.5%, according to the data.

Although the unemployment rate in Indiana has increased since December 2021, more Hoosiers were employed at the end of 2022 compared to 2021, according to the data, and the data did not specify how or if the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the statistics.

County data from the IDWD also showed positive employment rate trends for most counties in Indiana, and all local counties except for Noble County (2.5%) posted unemployment rates lower than the state average.

The data showed Indiana had a steady unemployment rate that sat roughly around 5% in the 2000s before The Great Recession plummeted the total to 10.4% in December 2009.