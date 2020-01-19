Data: Gary’s 2019 homicide count highest since 2007

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The northwest Indiana city of Gary reported 58 homicides in 2019. That’s the highest since 2007 when there were 71.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the murder count last year was up 45% from 40 in 2019.

Domestic killings jumped by nearly 90%, from eight in 2018 to 15 in 2019. Police Commander Jack Hamady says gang-related homicides were down compared to 2018.

Police hope to increase funding for a recently reorganized drug unit and to receive outside funding for SWAT and K-9 programs, along with strengthening partnerships with local, state and federal agencies.

