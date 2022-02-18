PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced the father of a murdered 11-month-old northern Indiana girl to 2 1/2 years in prison Friday.

Kenneth Lain of Grovertown pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent under a plea agreement. Police found the body of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain in a wooded area near the Marshall-Starke County line last August. A family friend, Justin Miller, was sentenced last month to 65 years in prison for killing the girl.

Miller admitted to using used synthetic marijuana several times the day he and the child’s mother, Tiffany Coburn, gave the child to Miller to babysit so they could take a break from the child.