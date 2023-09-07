CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A tip coming in from the Czech Republic has resulted in the arrest of a Clark County man for possession of child pornography and Voyeurism.

In August, the FBI was contacted by investigators in the Czech Republic about an online account that was believed to have originated in the United States. The account was suspected to have transmitted child pornography to another account based in the Czech Republic. The FBI then contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, who began an in-depth investigation.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, an arrest warrant was issued for seventy-seven-year-old Bohuslav Burianek of Memphis, Indiana. Troopers arrested Burianek at his residence and transported him to the Clark County Jail.

Burianek is currently charged with four counts of possession of Child Pornography, each a level 5 felony, and two counts of Voyeurism, each a level 6 felony.