ELKHART, Ind. — On Monday, Indiana gubernatorial candidate Curtis Hill outlined a piece of legislation surrounding farmland purchased by “adversarial” countries he would bring forward if he is elected governor.

According to a news release from Hill’s campaign, Hill, a Republican candidate for governor, said if he is elected, Hill would send a bill to the Indiana legislature to prohibit foreign state-owned companies from “adversarial countries” from purchasing Indiana farmland. In the release, Hill specifically highlights China, which he claims owns around 380,000 acres of land in the state.

The release said the bill would close the loopholes, carve-outs and exclusions included in recent legislation. Hill said his bill would also order the divestment of land currently owned by foreign state-owned companies from “adversarial countries.”

“Hoosier farms belong in Hoosier hands,” Hill said in the release. “Foreign adversaries making substantial investments into our agricultural land is a national security threat right in our own backyards, and I won’t allow it to continue… Indiana is built upon our strong and storied agricultural foundation. We need to encourage and grow this vibrant sector and cannot afford to cede it to threats from abroad. As Governor, I will fight for the Small Town USA character that Hoosiers embody, and I understand that that character begins on our Hoosier farms.”

Many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

In a statement previously provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office said that official candidate filing for the 2024 state and federal primary election does not start until January.