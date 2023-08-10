INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The largest state jackpot in the U.S. and the second-largest domestic jackpot currently resides in the State of Indiana, according to Hoosier Lottery.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot has reached an estimated $27.5 million ahead of the next drawing Saturday, Aug. 12.

Only the Powerball jackpot, which sits at an estimated $194 million, ranks higher among all national and state jackpots.

Players can take a shot at the jackpot by purchasing a $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket at participating retailers and adding a “+PLUS” for $1 for a chance to win $1 million and other prizes through a second drawing that happens immediately after the the Hoosier Lotto drawing.

Those interested in playing have until 10:39 p.m. Saturday to purchase a ticket, and the drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m.

The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred on Nov. 7, 2007, and was worth an estimated $54.5 million.