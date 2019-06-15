Crowdfunding campaign announced for ‘Abby and Libby Memorial Park’

The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority announced a crowdfunding campaign for the “Abby and Libby Memorial Park” in Delphi.

The park was created to honor the lives of Abby Williams and Libby German, after the girls were murdered in February 2017.

The fundraising goal of the crowdfunding campaign is $50,000 by August 14th. The campaign is being led by L. & A. Park Foundation Inc., using CreatINg Places program sponsored by the IHCDA.

If the campaign reaches its goal, the project will receive a matching grant from the IHCDA.

“The tragedy involving Abby and Libby has deeply impacted Delphi, our state and nation… “We are pleased at the opportunity to work with the L. and A. Park Foundation to create a park that will forever honor the memory of these two special young ladies.” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch

The money raised will go toward building a multi-use amphitheater, picnic shelters, and a scenic walking path.

Learn more about the project and help with crowdfunding efforts by clicking here.