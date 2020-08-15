Crothersville police officer seriously hurt in I-65 crash

The Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-65 Friday morning in Jackson County that resulted in a Crothersville Police Officer being sent to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation said two Crothersville Police Officers were providing traffic control for a highway maintenance crew that was working on I-65.

The police car was providing traffic control for a highway maintenance crew before the crash.

According to the Indiana State Police press release, around 6 a.m. the two officers set up their police vehicles to block both northbound lanes of I-65. Both cars had their their emergency lights flashing.

The release said, Officer Michael Weiler of the Crothersville Police Department, was in the right lane when a truck pulling a trailer was traveling in the right lane of I-65, approaching the police vehicles. The truck collided with the rear of Weiler’s vehicle, pushing it off the east side of the road and flipping it over. Beacham’s vehicle entered the median where it collided with the cable barrier before coming to a stop.

The truck that crashed into the back of the police vehicle.

Officer Weiler was removed from his vehicle before being flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors although toxicology results are pending.

The incident is still under investigation.