Crop-dusting ‘copter crashes in southern Indiana’s Harrison County cornfield

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crop-dusting helicopter struck a rural Harrison County power line Wednesday and crashed into the cornfield it was dusting.

The Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were called to the scene located northeast of Corydon, around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found the wreckage of a Bell 206 helicopter owned and operated by Southmark Aviation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The pilot, 29-year-old Zane Lightner of Billings Montana, was already transported to the Harrison County Hospital by private vehicle. Lightner was later transported to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will be conducting a joint investigation with the National Transportation Safety Administration Board. 

The crash is still under investigation. The ISP is maintaining security at the scene until federal investigators arrive.

