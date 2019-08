GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Crime Stoppers of Grant County needs help identifying a woman using counterfeit money throughout Marion and Sweetser.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of a person who commits a felony crime.

Those who can help identify this woman should contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 or by going to www.p3tips.com. The Crime Stoppers tip line is open 24/7 and those who provide tips can remain anonymous.