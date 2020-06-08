Crews dismantling Indianapolis Confederate soldiers monument

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Crews in Indianapolis are dismantling a monument that’s dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city.

Workers started taking the monument down Monday morning.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield Park. It was commissioned in 1912 for Greenlawn Cemetery to commemorate Confederate prisoners of war who died while imprisoned at Camp Morton in Indianapolis.

A news release from Hogsett’s office said it was moved to Garfield Park in 1928 following efforts by public officials active in the Ku Klux Klan who sought to “make the monument more visible to the public.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.