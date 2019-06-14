Crash spills hydrochloric acid, prompts evacuations

The scene of a crash along U.S. 31 in Tipton County on Friday, June 14, 2019, is shown. (Indiana State Police)

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say six central Indiana homes were temporarily evacuated following a crash that caused a spill of about 4,000 pounds of hydrochloric acid.

Police says the crash about 5:30 a.m. Friday occurred on U.S. 31 in Tipton County, about 35 miles north of Indianapolis.

Police say a semitrailer carrying the acid and driven by 38-year-old Justin Walker of Louisville, Kentucky, stopped for a set of railroad tracks and was rear-ended by a semitrailer driven by 29-year-old Stephen Emery of Peru.

Winds helped dissipate a vapor cloud caused by the leaking acid that prompted the evacuations.

Police say the acid combined with spilled diesel fuel damaged the surface of the northbound lanes and forced a detour.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

